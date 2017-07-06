Carytown restaurant 'Don’t Look Back' closed for 6 months after - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Carytown restaurant 'Don’t Look Back' closed for 6 months after fire

RICHMOND, VA

"Don't Look Back" will be closed for at least six months following a fire at the popular Carytown restaurant.

The restaurant caught fire early Saturday morning.

The owner says most of the damage was in the kitchen, but it also displaced the couple who lives above the restaurant.

The Red Cross is helping them out.

