Richmond father and son duo showcase artwork in new collection

The First Friday Art Walk in downtown Richmond gets underway Friday, and two of the featured artists have a very special connection.

Jerome Jones and his son, Jeromyah, have each been painting since they were very young. Their works are well known - not only locally, but worldwide, especially among celebrities.

Now, the two are coming together as one in a collection called Memories of the Motherland.

They gave us a look at several of the pieces within this collection, which they describe as a look at spirituality and African culture in the past, present, and future.

"The journey of Africans before coming to America, the current 1619 to 2019 era that we're in right now, and a brighter day for us in the future, so it presents solutions for a better future and for us to reach that golden era," said Jeromyah Jones.

"We wanted to connect the spiritual heritage and roots of Africa to the heavenly father. So, I say when you combine the heavenly father with the mother of civilization, you have children of the most high," said Jerome Jones.

You can check it out for yourself, as well as meet Jerome and Jeromyah Jones, at Elegba Folklore Society on Broad Street this Friday, July 7, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Links:

Jerome Jones - http://jeromewjonesjr.com/

Jeromyah Jones - http://www.jeromewjonesjr.com/j7.html

Elegba Folklore Society - http://efsinc.org/

