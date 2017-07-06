Gov McAuliffe will not spare life of convict; execution to be held Thursday

William Morva, a Chesterfield native who was convicted of a double murder in 2008 in Montgomery County, will be executed Thursday night after Gov. Terry McAuliffe's office said he has declined a clemency petition in the case.

The governor did not find a substantial enough reason to intervene, according to the statement from the governor's office.

In recent weeks, mental health experts and politicians -- and even officials with the United Nations -- had called on Gov. Terry McAuliffe to change Morva's death sentence to life in prison without parole.

In 2006, he was deemed mentally stable to stand trial on robbery charges.

NBC12 On Your Side Investigator Rachel DePompa covered the case as it unfolded when she was a reporter for WDBJ in Roanoke. In a report from 2006, DePompa said, "at some point, Morva asked to use the bathroom -- now this is the part that's really under investigation -- Hall says, Morva somehow ripped a toilet paper dispenser out of the wall, it still had the screws on it, and he used it as a weapon on the deputy."

Court records show Morva then stole that deputy's firearm and ran for the door. Derrick McFarland -- a 26-year-old hospital security guard -- ran to help the deputy, but Morva shot and killed him. Morva escaped and all of Montgomery County was on alert.

Deputies found Morva hours later, hiding in weeds and brush. He was convicted in 2008. He is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 9 p.m. Thursday.

