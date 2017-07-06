Woman wanted for shoplifting at New Kent hardware store

The New Kent Sheriff's Office is searching for a shoplifting suspect who took items from a hardware store on July 4.More >>
There are some road closures in Central Virginia due to standing water from the storms.More >>
Over 900 Dominion Energy customers are without power.More >>
Kings Dominion has closed the Tornado, one of its rides in the Soak City water park area, after a guest was injured on Tuesday.More >>
