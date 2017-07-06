Woman wanted for shoplifting at New Kent hardware store

The New Kent Sheriff's Office is searching for a shoplifting suspect who took items from a hardware store on July 4.

The suspect is a white woman with blonde and light brown hair. She had her hair pulled back at the time.

The incident occurred at the Providence Forge Hardware on Route 60.

If you have any information about the suspect, call the New Kent Sheriff's Office at (804) 966-9500 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

