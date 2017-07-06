Sheriff: New Kent hardware store shoplifting suspect identified

The New Kent Sheriff's Office says they have contacted a suspect who allegedly took items from a hardware store on July 4.

"Thank you for your assistance with the attempt to identify the alleged shoplifter from the Providence Forge Hardware incident. The suspect has been identified and has spoken with law enforcement," said Sheriff Joe McLaughlin.

The incident occurred at the Providence Forge Hardware on Route 60. No word yet on whether the person faces any charges.

If you have any additional information, call the New Kent Sheriff's Office at (804) 966-9500 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

