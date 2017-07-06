Sheriff: New Kent hardware store shoplifting suspect identified

The New Kent Sheriff's Office says they have contacted a suspect who allegedly took items from a hardware store on July 4.More >>
The New Kent Sheriff's Office says they have contacted a suspect who allegedly took items from a hardware store on July 4.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.More >>
In Stafford County, three people were injured in a crash on Thursday that left a police cruiser on its roof.More >>
In Stafford County, three people were injured in a crash on Thursday that left a police cruiser on its roof.More >>
Kings Dominion has closed the Tornado, one of its rides in the Soak City water park area, after a guest was injured on Tuesday.More >>
Kings Dominion has closed the Tornado, one of its rides in the Soak City water park area, after a guest was injured on Tuesday.More >>
Governor Terry McAuliffe is deciding if the state will execute convicted killer, William Morva.More >>
Governor Terry McAuliffe is deciding if the state will execute convicted killer, William Morva.More >>