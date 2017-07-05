Good Samaritan comes to rescue of man stabbed in Chesterfield bar brawl

The Chesterfield man, who stopped to help a stabbing victim, is speaking to NBC 12 about what happened.More >>
The Chesterfield man, who stopped to help a stabbing victim, is speaking to NBC 12 about what happened.More >>
An investigation is underway into allegations that a Chesterfield school staff forced a student to run while fasting for religious reasons.More >>
An investigation is underway into allegations that a Chesterfield school staff forced a student to run while fasting for religious reasons.More >>
Chesterfield police have arrested a man for possession of child pornography.More >>
Chesterfield police have arrested a man for possession of child pornography.More >>
Firefighters in Chesterfield responded to three fires on the night of July 4, and at least two of those fires were caused by fireworks.More >>
Firefighters in Chesterfield responded to three fires on the night of July 4, and at least two of those fires were caused by fireworks.More >>
A Chesterfield man faces a malicious wounding charge after a stabbing at a Chesterfield bar early Tuesday.More >>
A Chesterfield man faces a malicious wounding charge after a stabbing at a Chesterfield bar early Tuesday.More >>