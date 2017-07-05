Woman charged with DUI in Henrico had child in car

A woman was arrested in Henrico after police pulled her over and found out she was driving drunk with a kid in the car.

On Tuesday around 11 p.m., police stopped Nim Tin at Laburnum Avenue and Adams Road.

Officers suspected she was drunk, and she was arrested for DUI.

Officers found a child in the car, so Tin also faces a charge of child neglect.

