RESTAURANT REPORT: Flies in the kitchen

Two restaurants had problems with flies on their last health inspection reports. Flies can certainly enter any restaurant in the summer when a door opens, but the health department still requires restaurants take steps to keep them out.

We begin with a very popular kitchen in Short Pump that usually earns better scores on its health inspections. Tazza Kitchen at 3332 Pump Road in Henrico.

"We're known for great food, great cocktails, and wood oven cooking," said operating partner Chris Curtin.

But Tazza had four priority violations, two priority foundations, and five core violations on its last inspection, including several flies in the facility. Curtin explained it was the day after a very busy Father's Day, and they were receiving many deliveries.

"The door was open all day long. We have a fly curtain on the back door. We have since re-grouted the entire kitchen, which was on the list of things to do as it was," explained Curtin.

He says that and the good cleaning of the floors solved the problem. The inspector also noted one employee was chewing gum and another handled a trash can and then touched food.

"We obviously went over that with that employee. It was more of moving the trash can out of the way," he told us.

Curtin says everything was corrected right away.

"I feel this was an anomaly to an otherwise stellar record in four years of doing business here," said Curtin.

Fruit flies were the problem at Honolulu Barbeque in the food court at Chesterfield Towne Center, according to its last health inspection. It was one of four priority violations, one priority foundation, and two core violations.

The report also shows the Honolulu Barbeque had some dented food cans, a container of rice sitting at room temperature, and employees who handled lettuce with their bare hands. Most violations were corrected during the inspection, and a follow-up inspection is scheduled for next week.

We gave our Hall of Fame Award to King's Korner mobile catering unit based at the Chesterfield County Airport. It's been catering large events for 30 years, including to Jimmy Dean and President George H. W. Bush. King's Korner mobile catering has earned perfect scores on its last nine health inspections.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12