RESTAURANT REPORT: Flies in the kitchen

Two restaurants had problems with flies on their last health inspection reports.More >>
A couple of restaurants were written up on their health inspections for not cooling foods properly.More >>
Two restaurants had high numbers of violations in this Restaurant Report, including storing a bag of personal food in the ice used for your drinks.More >>
The Health Department said the raw beef had an extremely strong, foul odor and was discolored.More >>
High numbers of violations for two restaurants in tonight's Restaurant Report, according to health inspection reports.More >>
