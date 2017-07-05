List of road closures due to standing water - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

List of road closures due to standing water

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
(WWBT) -

There are some road closures in Central Virginia due to standing water from the storms.

Here is a list:

  • Rt. 288 N in Chesterfield, in the vicinity of the ramp to Jeff Davis Highway - lane closures exist
  • Courthouse Road in Chesterfield, near Iron Bridge Road - the east lanes and the west right shoulder are closed

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly