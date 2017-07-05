Flood advisory in effect for parts of Central VA - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Flood advisory in effect for parts of Central VA

By Megan Woo, Digital
There is a flood advisory in effect for parts of Central Virginia until 7:30 p.m.

The advisory includes parts of Chesterfield, the city of Richmond, Henrico, and Colonial Heights, as well as eastern Goochland and eastern Powhatan.

