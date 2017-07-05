Over 900 Dominion Energy customers without power in Central VA

Over 900 Dominion Energy customers are without power.

The outages come as Central Virginia is experiencing torrential downpours.

Over 200 outages are in Chesterfield, 600 in Richmond, and over 100 outages are in Charles City.

At one point, over 5,300 Dominion Energy customers were without power.

Click here to see the latest numbers on the outages.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12