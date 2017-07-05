Over 5,000 Dominion Energy customers without power in Central VA

Over 5,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power.

The outages come as Central Virginia is experiencing torrential downpours.

Over 500 outages are in Chesterfield, 4,600 in Richmond, and over 100 outages are in Charles City.

