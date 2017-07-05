Over 5,000 Dominion Energy customers without power in Central VA

There is a flood advisory in effect for parts of Central Virginia until 10:15 p.m.More >>
There is a flood advisory in effect for parts of Central Virginia until 10:15 p.m.More >>
There are some road closures in Central Virginia due to standing water from the storms.More >>
There are some road closures in Central Virginia due to standing water from the storms.More >>
Kings Dominion has closed the Tornado, one of its rides in the Soak City water park area, after a guest was injured on Tuesday.More >>
Kings Dominion has closed the Tornado, one of its rides in the Soak City water park area, after a guest was injured on Tuesday.More >>
Over 5,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power.More >>
Over 5,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power.More >>
Governor Terry McAuliffe is deciding if the state will execute convicted killer, William Morva.More >>
Governor Terry McAuliffe is deciding if the state will execute convicted killer, William Morva.More >>