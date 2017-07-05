Over 1,400 Dominion Energy customers without power in Central VA - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Over 1,400 Dominion Energy customers without power in Central VA

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
(WWBT) -

Over 1,400 Dominion Energy customers are without power.

The outages come as Central Virginia is experiencing torrential downpours.

Over 1,000 outages are in the Colonial Heights area, and over 200 are in Chesterfield.

Click here to see the latest numbers on the outages.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly