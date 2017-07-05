Police: 9 people killed in Fourth of July accidents

Virginia State Police say nine people were killed in traffic crashes statewide over the course of the Fourth of July weekend, and nearly half of those killed were not wearing a seat belt.

The crashes happened in Amherst, Dinwiddie, Fairfax, Henrico, Montgomery, Orange, Rockingham and Surry counties, and the city of Norfolk.

Four of those killed were not wearing a seat belt.

Crashes in Norfolk and Fairfax took the lives fo two pedestrians attempting to cross the street.

In Rockingham, a motorcyclist wearing a helmet was killed in a head-on collision with a drunk driver.

“Sadly, the number of fatalities on our highways increased this year during the holiday, which is unacceptable,” said Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “A moment is all that it takes for a crash to occur, but taking a moment before you drive to put on your seat belt or your helmet, to put the phone down or to make the decision not to drive drunk or drugged could save a life. When we get behind the wheel, we all need to do our part to make our travels as safe as possible.”

State troopers responded to investigated 671 crashes statewide over the course of the four-day period.

The four-day period started at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Last year, eight people died on the highways during the Fourth of July weekend.

