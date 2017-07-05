Police: 9 people killed in Fourth of July accidents

Over 1,400 Dominion Energy customers are without power.More >>
Virginia State Police say nine people were killed in traffic crashes statewide over the course of the Fourth of July weekend, and nearly half of those killed were not wearing a seat belt.More >>
Kings Dominion has closed the Tornado, one of its rides in the Soak City water park area, after a guest was injured on Tuesday.More >>
Virginia State Police have identified the pilot who was sent to the hospital following a plane crash in Buckingham County.More >>
It's almost the Fourth of July, which means fun, family, and of course fireworks. We're making sure you know about all the hot spots, to find the best fireworks shows.More >>
