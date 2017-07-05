Chesterfield police arrest man for possession of child porn - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chesterfield police arrest man for possession of child porn

By Megan Woo, Digital
James Schell (Source: Chesterfield police) James Schell (Source: Chesterfield police)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield police have arrested a man for possession of child pornography.

James Schell was arrested last Thursday for an incident back in May.

Court records indicate he faces four charges, though few details have been released.

