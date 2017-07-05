Henrico police release sketch of suspect in Cheswick Park attempted assault

Henrico police have released a sketch of the suspect connected with an attempted assault at Cheswick Park.

The suspect is described as an African-American man, between 20 to 30 years old, about 5-feet-7-inches tall to 5-feet-9-inches tall, and 160 to 190 pounds. Officers say he was wearing a gray or bluish Captain American t-shirt, dark shorts, pink slippers, and white socks.

The incident happened around 10:55 a.m. on June 24 at Cheswick Park on Forest Avenue. Police say a woman was physically attacked there.

Officers say a man with a gun approached a woman, who was running on the trails in the back of the park. According to the woman, the man then tried to rape her at gunpoint.

Police say the woman fought back, as the man attacked her. She was eventually able to knock the gun out of his hand and managed to run away.

She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the suspect asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12