Charity scam warning: Be careful where you donate your money

Odds are you have received a call or an email from a charity that sounds quite a bit like a more well-known charity.

One group, called the Breast Cancer Survivors Foundation, made millions of dollars, but it turns out there's nothing charitable about them.

New York's Attorney General investigated the group, which raked in $3 million in just one year through direct mailings and cold calls.

The telemarketers working for the group told heartwarming stories about how the money donated would help cancer survivors, but those stories were lies. The organizers kept nearly every penny.

To settle the matter, the group was forced to disband and donate $350,000 to real cancer charities.

If you are in the giving mood, never donate over the phone. You need time to research the charity. No honest non-profit will pressure you to donate right that moment.

There are some great resources out there to help you research charities, one is called Charity Navigator.

