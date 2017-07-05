Middle school girls learn the 'Art of Change'

There is a saying that "change is good.” This summer, a group of middle school girls are learning there is an art to it. They are participating in a unique summer camp called "The Art of Change," and what they are learning could one day change the world.

This is not your average summer camp. Sure, there are moments of fun, but these 35 middle school girls from public and private schools all over the area did not come to St. Catherine's School to play.

They came to plan, and the plan is to change the world.

This is "The Art of Change," a three-week summer program created by award-winning lecturer and activist Yewande Austin, showing students how to think more creatively about solving real-world social issues - tough issues like trafficking, child marriage, and even gender equity and equality.

These issues are opening their eyes to a whole new world.

"A lot of people don't get basic stuff that we get here, like stuff for like your period and stuff like that. I didn't know that girls actually are shunned or looked down on because they have a period and stuff. I didn't know that a lot of people didn't get things that we just think are normal," said 14-year-old Myasia Goode.

"These girls are at a critical stage in their lives where they can make one of two choices, and that is to look away from the ugly things that we don't like about society, or stare them directly into the face. And we can prepare them with how to deal with these so that their lives will be better and they, at this stage, can get a stronger sense of who they are and who they can be in the world," said Austin.

And these young ladies are already making a big impact in the world.

In addition to taking field trips, entrepreneurship workshops and performing arts classes, the girls are working with other young girls in the Republic of The Gambia to create business models around reducing illiteracy and increasing voting rights.

They are being the change they want to see, but they are also seeing changes in themselves.

"I know that I really want to get the word out there about helping others because I feel people are too focused on helping themselves or because they don't think it matters to them," said 13-year-old Mikayla Green.

The art of change is all about taking action, and from the looks of it, these young ladies are taking the steps to be real-life action heroes.

"There are no limits to who our young people can be if we just give them the tools to create the path," said Austin.

The Art of Change camp is free of charge to participants. It ends July 7.

The Art of Change - https://www.st.catherines.org/page/summer/art-of-change

Yewande Austin - http://www.changerocksfoundation.com/home

