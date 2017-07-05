Richmond CEO, son injured in Buckingham Co. plane crash

The CEO of a Richmond-based real estate investment firm was injured in a small plane crash in Buckingham County on Tuesday.

Jordan Knight, who is the CEO for Apple Hospitality Reit on East Main Road, was the pilot, according to Virginia State Police. His 11-year-old son was the passenger.

Knight, of Midlothian, was flown to the University of Virginia Hospital with life-threatening injuries. His son suffered minor injuries in the crash, and he was treated at the scene.

The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. on Tuesday, near the 100 block of Mountain View Lane. Officers say an Aviat A-1C-180 aircraft stalled out, causing the pilot to crash-land it. Police have notified the FAA and NTSB. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The plane was owned by Richmond-based agency Inspire Aviation LLC.

According to the company’s website, Apple Hospitality Reit, "is diversified across the Hilton® and Marriott® families of brands with locations in urban, high-end suburban and developing markets throughout 33 states.”

Knight is also a board member for Venture Richmond and the Valentine Museum. A spokesperson with the Valentine Museum says the First Freedom Center in Shockoe Slip would not have been possible without the support of Knight and his family.

A spokesperson with the family says a statement will be issued by the company later Wednesday.

