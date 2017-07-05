Kings Dominion water ride closed after woman is injured, hospitalized

Kings Dominion has closed one of its rides in the Soak City water park area after a guest was injured on Tuesday.

The park released the following statement:

On Tuesday July 4, around 2:00 pm, we received a report of a guest injury on the Tornado, a ride in the Soak City water park. Lifeguards who were at their posted positions in the water at the ride, as well as park medical staff, immediately responded. The guest was transported to the hospital. The safety of our guests and staff is always our number one priority and the ride remains closed at this time while park officials conduct an investigation.

According to a Facebook post by the victim's husband, they were riding on the Tornado when the tube, "flipped on us, she hit her head, knocked her out and she almost drowned."

The husband claims the life guards on duty did not respond when they reached the pool area, and she was "still under water" when he reached her to hold her head out of the water.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center.

The park says there were three life guards in the pool area of the ride when the accident happened. The ride was closed as part of protocol.

