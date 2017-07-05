3 fires in Chesterfield on July 4; at least 2 caused by fireworks

Firefighters in Chesterfield responded to three fires on the night of July 4, and at least two of those fires were caused by fireworks.

Firefighters battled flames at a two-story home on Port Elissa Landing in the Walton Lake Neighborhood around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. The fire department says the fire was the result of discarded fireworks in a trash can. Most of the damage was to the home’s exterior on the side of the home. Luckily, no one was hurt. Three people are being helped by the American Red Cross.

Chesterfield firefighters were also called out to two more fires on the Fourth of July.

They responded to a barn fire off Applewhite Lane, near the Highlands subdivision. The barn burned to the ground, and there was damage to a car that was parked nearby. Firefighters also battled a blaze they referred to as a “spot” a few feet away from the barn. Department of Forestry helped fight this fire. Three people were seen leaving the scene, and police are searching for them. Firefighters also say fireworks were found on the scene, but they do not know yet if the fireworks has anything to do with the fire.

Fire fighters also responded to the 600 block of Kerri Cove Court, where they worked to put out flames that were from a batch of fireworks thrown into a trash bag outside of an apartment. It caused minor damage to the siding.

Although fireworks are legal in some parts of the state, they are completely illegal in Chesterfield County. In Chesterfield, you can't manufacture, sell or possess any type of firework, including sparklers.

Although it is illegal to use fireworks in Chesterfield, the fire department said the homeowners will likely not be charged.

