Police ID victim in fatal Henrico crash

Henrico Police say a man has died after a crash on West Broad Street on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 12:05 a.m. near the intersection of John Rolfe Parkway. Police say a vehicle heading west on West Broad Street struck another vehicle that was turning left from southbound John Rolfe Parkway, causing it to overturn.

The driver of the first vehicle and two passengers were transported to the hospital. The driver, 48-year-old Darrus T. Baker, later died from his injuries. The passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle did not suffer serious injuries.

Police say the turning vehicle had the right of way, and alcohol is considered a factor in the crash. No charges are anticipated.

