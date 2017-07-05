United Nations urges McAuliffe to halt Morva's execution

The United Nations is asking Gov. Terry McAuliffe to halt Thursday's execution of William Morva, who is convicted of killing two people during an escape in 2006.

"We are deeply concerned about information we have received indicating that Mr. Morva’s original trial did not meet fair trial safeguards," said the UN Special Rapporteur for arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, and the Special Rapporteur for mental health, Dainius Puras, in a joint statement.

Dawn Davison, Morva's attorney, says the UN statement is among 34,000 people who have pleaded with McAuliffe to stop the execution.

"William was denied a fair trial because the jurors were not told about his severe psychotic disorder, and that his crimes were a direct product of his

delusions," said Davison.

In 2006, Morva was in Montgomery County Jail, awaiting trial, when he overpowered a deputy sheriff during a trip to the hospital. Authorities say he used the deputy's pistol to fatally shoot an unarmed security guard and killed another deputy during a manhunt the next day.

He received his death sentence in a 2008 trial.

