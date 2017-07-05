How to clean up your online profile

All sorts of posts on social media can sink your chances of getting a job or keep you from getting into your dream college.
More than 60 percent of employers now check out the social media profiles of job candidates, but so do college admissions officers, and even potential dates.
Fortunately it isn't tough to clean up your online profile.
Going forward, it's a good rule of thumb that if you wouldn't want your boss to see something, whether it's a party pic or a political rant, don't share it on social media. Save those conversations for off-line.
