Bad GPS apps waste dozens of hours of your time

It's almost become a crutch to many people -- load up your phone's GPS when you are driving.

We no longer have to think about directions, but should we?

If you rely on a GPS app to get you from point A to point B, you could be wasting dozens of hours every year thanks to bad advice!

A new study finds the average GPS app or device user wastes 29 hours a year, because of confusing directions.

Some of that from making wrong turns, and having to double back, or hitting traffic jams that didn't show up on screen.

The same study finds about half of GPS users admit to getting into a verbal disagreement with their devices, too.

Part of the problem may be that we're too reliant on that app or gadget to get us to our destination.

More than half of people polled admit that if they're using GPS, they tune out road signs and other information.

Which apps are best? PC Magazine recommends Google Maps for its accuracy and regular updates.

And PC Magazine says the Waze app does the best job of showing current traffic conditions, thanks to real-time input from users.

Both Google Maps and Waze are free, too, so they're good choices for road trips or regular commuter use.

