Beware of the dangers of storing credit card information online

If you have favorite online retailers, you might store your credit card information on the site, which makes your purchases easier to make.

Two out of three online shoppers have their credit card information stored on at least one website or mobile app, but that convenience could cost you.

A new survey by CreditCards.com says that not only do most online shoppers store credit card information in at least one place online, but 10 percent also say they "always" store their card information online.

If you're one of them, you need to be aware that convenience comes with a trade-off.

The more you store your payment information in a variety of places, the greater your odds of being a victim of fraud.

Experts say your safest bet for online shopping is to enter your card online for every purchase you make.

If you are addicted to the convenience of having that card info online, make sure it's a credit card and not a debit card. A credit card will give you more protection if there is an issue with fraud.

