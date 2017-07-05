Thieves hack key fobs making car break-ins easier

Key fobs -- the remote used to unlock your vehicle -- are convenient, but thieves have figure out a way to hack those devices.

Police in Washington, D.C., are the latest to investigate a rash of car break-ins where the thieves didn't jimmy a single door, or break a single window.

Instead, the thieves opened up their victims' cars by hacking the signals from their key fobs.

But those victims were relatively lucky -- a pair of Chinese researchers just demonstrated how easy it is for thieves, using cheap new technology, to not only open doors, but drive away with the cars.

Those key fobs work by emitting a radio signal that's picked up by the car. Thieves now have technology that tricks the car into thinking the fob is nearby, so the doors will open.

Automakers say they know about this threat, and are working on a fix.

In the meantime, you can wrap your key fob in aluminum foil when you aren't using it, as that will dampen that radio signal.

And remember, most car thieves still use old school methods. So lock your doors, keep valuable out of sight and park in well-lit areas.

