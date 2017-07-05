Changing thermostat, watering lawn less can you save you money

In the summertime, you likely see your power bills and your water bills go up as you try to keep your house cool, and your lawn green.

But cutting back just a bit could save you a lot.

Just 12 percent of American homes had air conditioning in 1960. But now a lot of people spend most of their time indoors during summer.

Half of the energy you use is to heat or cool your house.

Just turning up the thermostat one degree could mean savings of at least 3 percent. Turn it up four or five degrees, and you'll save quite a bit more.

And try watering less often. The Franklin Institute says most Americans over-water their lawns.

Your lawn needs water every five to seven days. But if we get a good, soaking rain, you can hold off on watering for up to two weeks.

One other easy fix -- turn down your hot water heater. People love hot showers in the winter, but now that it's hot out, you likely won't notice if you bump it back a degree or two, saving you energy and money.

