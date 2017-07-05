Email coupons help you save at retailers, restaurants

FREE STUFF!

Now that we have your attention, getting great freebies and discounts from your favorite retailers may be as easy as signing up for emails.

Old Navy and Gap will give you 30 percent off your next purchase, so if you've got a big shopping trip planned there, signing up for emails ahead of time could save you a bundle.

H&M and Levi's will both give you a coupon for 20 percent off, plus free shipping, if you sign up for the newsletter.

Bed Bath and Beyond also offers a 20 percent off deal for new signups.

Many restaurants offer freebies for signing up for their newsletters.

IHOP will give you a free stack of pancakes for signing up, and free pancakes on your birthday, too.

Friday's, Ruby Tuesday and Longhorn all offer free appetizers.

You could also set up a separate email account just for the retailer emails so they don't clutter your regular inbox.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12