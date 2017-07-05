Save cash on family fun this summer

Your family budget can get blown quickly by bored kids, but a little planning can help.

One good idea is to have a rotating schedule during the summer to keep kids busy.

Maybe Monday is have a friend over day; Tuesday Library day; Wednesday is pool day; and so on.

Write it all out on a calendar so your kids know what's coming. They can also help you plan your spending on those activities.

And if you have a favorite spot to take the kids to, like the neighborhood pool or one of those indoor gym places, ask about getting a season pass.

You may find you can get a season pass for not much more than the cost of one day's admission for all of you.

One place where the money adds up fast is food. Whether it's at a theme park or the pool, even a museum, check before you go, because many of those places let you bring food in.

And don't forget to check deal sites like Groupon for discounts on fun.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12