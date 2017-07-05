2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in Creighton Court shooting

Two men suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning in a shooting in the Creighton Court area of in Richmond.

A suspect has not yet been named and remains on the run.

Police say the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. in the 2100 block of Creighton Road.

NBC12's Allison Norlian is following this story and will have updates on 12News Today on air and streaming online.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12