Huge crowd enjoys annual fireworks celebration at Dogwood Dell

The rain stayed away for the annual fireworks display at Dogwood Dell on Tuesday. There was a spectacular display that wowed the large crowd.

Many of those who showed up were worried about the rain, but they were also prepared with rain jackets and umbrellas packed along with their lawn chairs and blankets. Other than one small drizzle earlier in the evening, none of that rain gear was needed when it came time for the highlight of the night.

"Make it feel like it's a thing to celebrate,” 90-year-old Bernice Bryant said in anticipation of the fireworks.

She showed up to Dogwood Dell hours in advance for a Richmond party she couldn’t miss.

"Everybody's happy and gay. Fun," she said.

A sea of red, white and blue clapping along and even dancing along with the Richmond Concert Band, which set the stage for an evening of excitement.

The music was complemented by tasty treats dished up at area food trucks.

Others came prepared with their own food in tow.

"Chicken, green peppers, red peppers. Grilling on the grill. Charcoal of course," Eddie Carrington said.

Getting the grill going with friends and family by his side, he says this is what celebrating is all about.

"We got here a little early this year to enjoy everything,” Carrington added.

"Fourth of July. It's our democracy and it’s something that we have to protect and pass on to other people. It's our democracy and it's a gift that we're able to celebrate like this,” said Beverly Todd.

It's a feeling not lost on people like Ms. Bernice. She has lived to see Independence Day for 90 years now and never lost her pride for America.

"It's worth celebrating for our country,” she said.

After the firework display, the crowd stood to their feet with a thunderous applause.

