Part of Three Chopt Road in Henrico closed after driver crashes into Verizon pole

A portion of Three Chopt Road in Henrico is closed due to an accident.

Henrico police responded to a crash around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 8900 block of Three Chopt Road, right in front of Ridge Elementary School. Officers say a vehicle struck a Verizon pole. The pole came down and blocked the entire roadway.

No one was injured in the crash, and only one person was in the car at the time.

Three Chopt Road is closed between Eastridge and Ridgehaven roads.

Verizon is en route to the scene. Police are not sure how long the road is going to be shut down.

There are no charges pending at this point, and police say the crash is not alcohol-related.

