Three people displaced in Chesterfield house fire

A family of three is displaced after their home caught on fire.

Crews responded to a house fire around 10:09 p.m. on Tuesday on Port Elissa Landing, in Chesterfield's Walton Lake area.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a structure fire on the outside of the home.

The family of three is currently being helped by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12