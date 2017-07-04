Family finds shark in their yard

Virginia State Police have identified the pilot who was sent to the hospital following a plane crash in Buckingham County.More >>
Virginia State Police have identified the pilot who was sent to the hospital following a plane crash in Buckingham County.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
We want to see your photos of your Fourth of July festivities.More >>
We want to see your photos of your Fourth of July festivities.More >>
Chesterfield fire crews would like to find three people who were seen leaving the scene of a three-story barn fire.More >>
Chesterfield fire crews would like to find three people who were seen leaving the scene of a three-story barn fire.More >>
The Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office says gunshots rang out at a private party early Tuesday leaving two people injured.More >>
The Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office says gunshots rang out at a private party early Tuesday leaving two people injured.More >>
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.More >>
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
The man’s 11-year-old nephew fell into the water when the inflatable he was on flipped over.More >>
The man’s 11-year-old nephew fell into the water when the inflatable he was on flipped over.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>