Family finds shark in their yard - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Family finds shark in their yard

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WWBT/WAVY) -

Imagine finding a shark in your yard for the second time in two years.

That's what happened to one family in Virginia Beach.

Click here to read the rest of the family.

Copyright 2017 WWBT/WAVY. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly