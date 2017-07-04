Heavy rain reported in Colonial Heights

Some heavy rain was reported in Colonial Heights, which caused backups on some major roads.

A viewer said there was standing water on Route 1 in Colonial Heights.

"Main roads are closed with what looked like a river flowing across them," the viewer said.

There was serious flooding in that area due to drainage issues.

It is best not to drive through standing water because you may not know how deep the water may be.

This is route 1 in Colonial Heights pic.twitter.com/DuNjYX1Qjj — Richmond 2 Day (@richmond2day) July 4, 2017

The photo was originally posted by Kymberly Johnston on Facebook.

