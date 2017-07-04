Chesterfield fire crews searching for 3 people seen leaving barn fire

Chesterfield fire crews would like to find three people who were seen leaving the scene of a three-story barn fire.

A call came in for a fire on Applewhite Lane around 5 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the barn on fire, as well as damage to a car that was parked nearby. Firefighters were also battling with a one-acre spot fire that started nearby. No one was hurt.

The Department of Forestry helped Chesterfield Fire and brought out dozers to help put the fire out.

Fireworks were found at the scene, but firefighters and investigators do not know if it is related to the fire.

A viewer, who lives in the area, sent us a video of the barn on fire.

The fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12