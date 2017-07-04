Richmond welcomes newest American citizens in naturalization ceremony

Not only was Tuesday Independence Day, but it was also the day dozens of people in Richmond became US citizens.

The newest group of US citizens came from 50 countries all over the world. Each left their homes under different circumstances, but for many, the reason they came to the US is the same: for the freedoms and opportunities the county has to offer.

"I am so excited that I'm becoming a US citizen in America," said Lester Reyes.

Reyes was one of 79 people to become a naturalized US citizen outside the VA Historical Society.

Reyes says he came to the US six years ago from the Philippines. He says the process to become a citizen was long and required a lengthy application and interview, but he never lost sight of his dreams to join the Marine Corps.

"This is my future," Reyes said.

Adnan Ahmad waited eight years to take the oath of allegiance, after fleeing Iraq in 2009.

"This situation in my country was very bad, and right now it's all bad. United States is a great country, and everyone has dream to come here," said Ahmad.

After getting his certificate of citizenship, Ahmad waved to his family snapping photos nearby. He says there are two things he's looking forward to doing.

"Of course, I will be voting in the next four years, and I will get my American passport. I can't wait to get it,” he said.

Sitting near Ahmad was Yasaman Ataei, whose family came to the US from Iran in 2010 for more educational opportunities. Today, Ataei is a medical student at VCU.

"There are great things that comes with living in the United States, more personal freedom, freedom of speech,” said Ataei. “One of the main things is the political freedom, just being able to express your opinion in any shape or form that your feel appropriate, and don't feel you need to censor yourself as much. That's definitely something unique.”

With parts of President Trump's executive order banning people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen now in effect, Yasaman says she feels sorry for those who might not get the same opportunities as she had.

“This is what America looks like. Very inclusive, so diverse. That's what I also love about America.”

