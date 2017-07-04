Plane crashes in Buckingham County; pilot hospitalized

Virginia State Police are on the scene of a plane crash in Buckingham County.

The crash happened around 12:14 p.m. near the 100 block of Mountain View Lane.

Police say the pilot and a passenger were injured. The pilot was flown to UVA Hospital for life-threatening injuries, and the passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police have notified the FAA and NTSB. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The crash comes less than 24 hours after another plane crashed in Prince Edward County.

