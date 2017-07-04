Midlothian man hospitalized after Buckingham plane crash; son injured

Virginia State Police have identified the pilot who was sent to the hospital following a plane crash in Buckingham County.

The pilot, identified as Justin G. Knight, of Midlothian, was flown to the University of Virginia Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the passenger, Knight's 11-year-old son, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene.

The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. on Tuesday, near the 100 block of Mountain View Lane. Officers say an Aviat A-1C-180 aircraft stalled out, causing the pilot to crash-land it.

Police have notified the FAA and NTSB. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The plane was owned by Richmond-based agency Inspire Aviation LLC.

The crash comes less than 24 hours after another plane crashed in Prince Edward County.

