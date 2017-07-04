Midlothian man hospitalized after Buckingham plane crash; son injured

Virginia State Police have identified the pilot who was sent to the hospital following a plane crash in Buckingham County.More >>
Virginia State Police have identified the pilot who was sent to the hospital following a plane crash in Buckingham County.More >>
We want to see your photos of your Fourth of July festivities.More >>
We want to see your photos of your Fourth of July festivities.More >>
It's almost the Fourth of July, which means fun, family, and of course fireworks. We're making sure you know about all the hot spots, to find the best fireworks shows.More >>
It's almost the Fourth of July, which means fun, family, and of course fireworks. We're making sure you know about all the hot spots, to find the best fireworks shows.More >>
A deadly boat accident on Lake Anna over the weekend is renewing calls for safety on the water during the holiday.More >>
A deadly boat accident on Lake Anna over the weekend is renewing calls for safety on the water during the holiday.More >>
The pilot was flown to the hospital after crash-landing into a field in Prince Edward County.More >>
The pilot was flown to the hospital after crash-landing into a field in Prince Edward County.More >>