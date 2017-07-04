Tenant calls 12 after 'black stuff' comes out of tub drain, not fixed after a month

Larcenia Walters says it had been over a month since the last time she was able to use her bathtub at the Flats at Ginter Park in Richmond. Unsightly, black stuff kept coming through her tub drain. Even when she ran the faucet in the bathroom sink, the gunk would appear.

"They come up here, [and] they plunge it. They tell me they're coming back. They never come back,” Walters said. "It's very upsetting, I mean, like now, I just feel like crying."

Especially since it wasn't just an inconvenience. She says whatever was coming up the drain was making her two-year-old daughter, Miracle, sick.

"She starts gasping, and I have to let her hit her asthma pump and get on the machine that's on the table,” Walters said. “I give my daughter a bath in [the kitchen sink]. I wash her up in here. I clean it off really good, bleach it really good because I cannot use my tub and I cannot allow my daughter to go to the bathroom."

After filling out several work orders and waiting for maintenance to address the issue, Walters called 12 On Your Side.

On Your Side Investigator Eric Philips paid her a visit and then went to the rental office where he requested to speak with the manager. He was told someone would call him back.

That never happened, but hours after his visit, Walters called to say her problem had been solved.

So we went back for a second visit.

"I came home, and the plumber was at my door, and they had fixed my tub,” Walters said. “I thank Channel 12 for coming to my home, because I didn't want my baby to get sick anymore, and I really appreciate you guys. I said, 'God, it took me all this time, and calling Channel 12 for y'all to fix my tub.' Eric, I just want to say to you, thank you so much for helping me and Miss Miracle. You really did a good job."

