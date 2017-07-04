Publix sets opening date for second Central VA store

Publix is coming to Virginia in summer 2017. (Source: NBC12)

Two weeks after Publix makes its debut in Central Virginia, a second location will open.

The grocery store announced this week that the store at 10250 Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen will hold a grand opening at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 29.

The first Publix in the area will open at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive on July 15.

Publix is entering the market this summer after purchasing several Martin's stores that are closing.

