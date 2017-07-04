Suspects arrested on I-95 in Chesterfield after stabbing

The arrest was seen on VDOT cameras. (Source: NBC12/VDOT)

Two people are in custody after a stabbing in Chesterfield early Tuesday.

The incident started on Hull Street Road near Commonwealth Center Parkway when two people got into a fight with a man, Chesterfield Police said.

One of the suspects then stabbed the man, police said, and then fled the scene.

About an hour after the incident, an officer spotted the pair on I-95. They were apprehended near the Route 10 ramp around 3 a.m.

There's currently no information on the suspects' identities or the condition of the victim.

