Suspects arrested on I-95 in Chesterfield after stabbing

The incident started on Hull Street Road near Commonwealth Center Parkway when two people got into a fight with a man, Chesterfield Police said.More >>
Chesterfield police are warning residents about the dangers of celebratory gunfire during Fourth of July celebrations.More >>
Chesterfield police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV that left one person critically injured.More >>
Last year, in Chesterfield County, there were 177 heroin overdoses, 37 of them were fatal.More >>
Some Chesterfield neighbors outraged that their private trash pick-up service is jacking up their rates.More >>
