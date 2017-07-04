Man faces malicious wounding charge after stabbing at Chesterfield bar

A Chesterfield man faces a malicious wounding charge after a stabbing at a Chesterfield bar early Tuesday.

The stabbing came after an altercation at South Beach Bar and Grill on Hull Street Road around 2:10 a.m., Chesterfield Police said.

"The investigation indicates the victim was involved in a verbal altercation inside the restaurant with an adult male and an adult female," the police department said in a press release. "The victim was asked to leave the restaurant in an effort to separate the parties. The male and female left later. When they left, the victim and the adult male became involved in a physical altercation outside the restaurant and the victim was stabbed."

The male -- 25-year-old Daniel Narron -- was arrested near the Route 10 ramp around 3 a.m. after an officer spotted the pair on I-95.

The female was questioned and released. She was not charged.

Police said Wednesday that the victim is expected to be OK.

