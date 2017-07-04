2 people injured after shooting at party in Dinwiddie

The Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office says gunshots rang out at a private party early Tuesday leaving two people injured.

"Upon arrival deputies found that a large private party was in progress and it was reported that a number of gunshots had been fired," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "Two individuals reported being struck by gunfire."

The victims were taken to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg with non-life-threatening injuries. One vehicle at the scene was damaged by gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755 or Petersburg / Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

