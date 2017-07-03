Woman dies after fire at apartments for seniors in Petersburg

One person has died and more were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment facility for seniors in Petersburg on Monday night.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. at 214 S. Sycamore St. When crews arrived, they found smoke inside the building.

The daughter of the victim confirmed Brenda Bryant died from the fire. She said the fire started in Bryant's room. Bryant's boyfriend tried to rescue her and was injured.

At least 14 residents were displaced by the fire, and police on the scene said that number could reach 50.

Fire officials say the blaze started on the sixth floor, but aren't sure yet how it started.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12