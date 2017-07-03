2 injured in Petersburg assisted living facility fire; 30 to 50 people may be displaced

About 30 to 50 people may be displaced after a fire broke out at an assisted living facility in Petersburg.More >>
About 30 to 50 people may be displaced after a fire broke out at an assisted living facility in Petersburg.More >>
A motorcyclist is currently in the hospital following a crash that happened on Interstate 95 in Petersburg.More >>
A motorcyclist is currently in the hospital following a crash that happened on Interstate 95 in Petersburg.More >>
One person was sent to the hospital and a dog died after a fire early Monday on Matoax Avenue in the Walnut Hill area.More >>
One person was sent to the hospital and a dog died after a fire early Monday on Matoax Avenue in the Walnut Hill area.More >>
Police are investigating after a Colonial Heights man was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 10 block of Locust Court just after 1:00 a.m.More >>
Police are investigating after a Colonial Heights man was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 10 block of Locust Court just after 1:00 a.m.More >>
A Petersburg teenager is lucky to be alive after he was hit by a logging truck near Interstate 95.More >>
A Petersburg teenager is lucky to be alive after he was hit by a logging truck near Interstate 95.More >>