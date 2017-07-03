2 injured in Petersburg assisted living facility fire; 30 to 50 people may be displaced

Two people were injured after a fire broke out at an assisted living facility in Petersburg.

This happened around 9 p.m. at 214 South Sycamore Street. When crews arrived, they found smoke inside a building.

One of the victims has serious injuries, and another has moderate to minor injuries. Both victims were sent to Southside Regional Hospital.

The fire started on the sixth floor, but fire crews still have to assess the damage. Between 30 to 50 people could be displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

