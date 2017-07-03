Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries following accident on I-95 in Petersburg

A motorcyclist is currently in the hospital following a crash that happened on Interstate 95 in Petersburg.

The crash happened on Interstate 95, near Exit 50, around 8:31 p.m. on Monday. Police found the motorcyclist on the southbound side, while the operator's motorcycle was discovered on the northbound side.

The motorcyclist was flown to VCU Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

Lanes in both directions were closed for a while but have since reopened. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

