Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries following accident on I-95 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -
A motorcyclist is currently in the hospital following a crash that happened on Interstate 95 in Petersburg.
The crash happened on Interstate 95, near Exit 50, around 8:31 p.m. on Monday. Police found the motorcyclist on the southbound side, while the operator's motorcycle was discovered on the northbound side.
The motorcyclist was flown to VCU Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.
Lanes in both directions were closed for a while but have since reopened. The crash remains under investigation at this time.
