Highland Springs HS track team needs help for uniforms and equipment

There's a lot of talent on the Highland Springs High School track team. Some of the athletes are even bringing home national medals and college scholarships. But the team now needs the community's help, especially for items like shoes and equipment.



"Most of them did not even think they were going to be in college," said Head Coach Lamont Folsum. "But with track and field, I told them [to] come out and it can change your life literally."

That's what coach Lamont is doing. The team has had a lot of success. "This year, we broke numerous records for school, conference 12, and came back 10 All-Americans from nationals," said Folsum. "[The] girls 4x400m relay broke the [school] record, and they were ranked fourth nationally."

But there have been hurdles off the track for some of the athletes.

"A lot of these kids don't have a mom and a dad, just a single parent [at] home. So they're missing a piece," said Coach Folsum. The coaches have stepped in, he says, especially while traveling. "I'll refuse to eat and not have my kids eat. Meals will be paid for," he said.



That kind of love is producing tremendous results beyond the track.

Eight athletes are now going to college with the help of a track and field scholarship, including Norfolk State, The Naval Academy, Indiana Tech, Alderson Broaddus University, and the College of Charleston.

That includes hurdler Kenneth Tunstall, who is headed to Alderson Broaddaus University in West Virginia in the fall. He's the first person in his family to go to college. "I didn't think track was going to be the thing to get me there," he said.

Sprinter and hurdler Kamiyah Temple, who actually turned down offers from Division I schools, is headed there as well. "I'm the type of person where I don't want to make my mom pay as much as she paid for her college," she said.

While though the team has accomplished a lot, they're doing it with broken equipment. Some hurdles are snapped in half, along with the cross bar used in the high jump and pole vault. There is also need for new uniforms and shoes.

"A lot of my kids can't get two or three pairs of shoes as far as lasting a whole season," says Coach Folsum. "So they might get one pair of shoes for two or three years."

The coach says they are always doing fundraisers and are grateful for the community's help but knows they want to see results.

"Now that this past year we have been ranked nationally, I hope that they can see that our efforts are not going to waste," said Coach Folsum.

Click here to help the team.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12