Small private plane crashes in Prince Edward County

Virginia State Police are investigating a plane crash in Prince Edward County.

State police were called to the scene at 1:17 p.m. on Monday after a small private plane crash-landed into a field in the 700 block of Moore Road.

The pilot suffered minor injuries, according to state police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

